Kosovo calls on Serbia to lower tensions, start dialogue

“Our offer is very practical, let’s lift the temporary plates, in Serbia and in Kosovo,” Kurti said at the government meeting.

“Neither our state or citizens nor Kosovar Serbs or Serbia are interested in incidents and escalation (of tension)," said Kurti, blaming Serb President Aleksandar Vucic as the "only one individual ... interested in that. We are for dialogue.”

Vucic on Tuesday described Kosovo’s car license plates decision as a “criminal action” and urged Pristina to withdraw all troops, "then we can go to Brussels and discuss everything and possibly reach an agreement.”

The EU-facilitated Kosovo-Serbia dialogue started in 2011 and has already reached more than 30 agreements, but few of them have been applied.

The EU and U.S. urged Kosovo and Serbia to “immediately, without any delay” exercise restraint and refrain from unilateral actions.

After the 1998-1999 bloody crackdown by Serbian troops against Kosovo Albanian separatists ended after NATO intervention, Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It has been recognized by the U.S. and other Western nations, but not by Serbia and its allies Russia and China.