 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kosovo holds runoff municipal vote for 21 mayoral posts
0 comments
AP

Kosovo holds runoff municipal vote for 21 mayoral posts

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo held runoff municipal elections Sunday in almost two-thirds of the country after center-right opposition parties dominated in the first round.

About 1.26 million voters in the small Balkan nation were eligible to cast ballots in the second round to elect mayors in 21 out of 38 municipalities. Preliminary turnout was 38.4% on Sunday.

The governing left-wing Self-Determination Party, or Vetevendosje!, of Prime Minister Albin Kurti won no mayoral posts in the first round, although it was ahead in the capital of Pristina, where it had nominated its former health minister, Arben Vitia.

The center-right opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo of former independence fighters, the Democratic League of Kosovo and the Alliance for Kosovo’s Future won eight mayoral seats in the first round and are strong contenders to capture more on Sunday.

In the first-round vote a month ago the Srpska List party of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority, which is close to the Serbian government in Belgrade, won nine out of 10 seats in the northern Kosovo districts.

Dukagjin Gorani, an independent analyst, said that a landslide loss for the governing party could have a negative impact “on the overall legitimacy of both the political party and the government.”

“One might also expect early parliamentary elections, sometimes next year,” Gorani added.

A European Union team was monitoring the election.

Kosovo, which has a majority ethnic Albanian population, declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia has not recognized the move.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
World

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.

World

North Macedonia's PM says will stay on in post temporarily

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's prime minister, who announced his resignation on Oct. 31 following his leftist coalition's heavy defeat in local elections, has said he will stay on in the post temporarily to ensure the country's political situation stabilizes.

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
World

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian collector shows off classic car collection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News