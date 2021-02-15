Kosovo leftist opposition party confirmed in landslide win

The election was scheduled after Kosovo’s Constitutional Court rendered invalid a vote by a convicted lawmaker who helped confirm LDK’s Acting Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti’s Cabinet named in June after Kurti was removed as prime minister.

Kosovo’s Serb minority has 10 seats in parliament and 10 other seats belong to other minorities.

Negotiations on normalizing ties with Serbia, which stalled again last year after talks brokered by the U.S. and the European Union, did not figure high on Vetevendosje!’s agenda. Kurti said that forming a negotiating team for dialogue would not be a priority of his government.

The European Union sent monitors to watch the vote.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

Within two months of taking their seats in parliament, Kosovo’s lawmakers must elect the country’s president. If no candidate is elected after three rounds of voting, the country could be forced to hold another early parliamentary election.

