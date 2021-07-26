Kosovo mourns 10 compatriots killed in Croatia bus crash

DEVE, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo observed a day of mourning with flags at half-staff and parliament postponed its session Monday in memory of 10 Kosovars who died when their bus crashed in Croatia.

The bus carrying 65 passengers and two drivers swerved off a highway while traveling from Frankfurt, Germany to Kosovo early Sunday. Authorities said the driver who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash had briefly fallen asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry said one person remained hospitalized with injuries in serious condition, 15 were in stable condition and 26 had been released.

“Many of them, especially the children, had the experience of horror written on their faces,” Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz wrote on Facebook after returning from Croatia.

The other driver was one of the people killed, according to his brother. Ilir Sylmetaj said his brother, Naser, had been driving for two decades and for the last year worked with the travel agency that organized the bus trip. He left behind a wife and three sons.