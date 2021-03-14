Kosovo opens embassy to Israel in Jerusalem

The new embassy is situated in downtown Jerusalem in the western part of the city. There was no opening ceremony, and Kosovo said it didn't send a delegation to inaugurate the embassy because of coronavirus restrictions.

With Sunday’s announcement, Kosovo becomes the third country with an embassy in the holy city. The U.S., under President Donald Trump, was the first country to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, followed by Guatemala.

Several other countries have either opened or pledged to open lower-level diplomatic offices in the city, including a mission opened last week by the Czech Republic.

Albin Kurti, Kosovo's prime minister-designate, has found himself in a difficult diplomatic position before taking up his post after pressure from Turkey, a close ally of the new Western Balkan country to change its mind about the Jerusalem location.

Kurti has said that “the place where the embassy will be located is to be considered following checking of the documentation of the outgoing government.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Kosovo that the move could damage future relations with his country.