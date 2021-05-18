 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kosovo police seize record cocaine shipment, arrest 7
0 comments
AP

Kosovo police seize record cocaine shipment, arrest 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police seized a record 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of cocaine that originated in Brazil, and arrested seven people suspected of drug trafficking offenses, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint operation with Albanian and Italian police on Monday, officers raided a truck transporting imported meat from Brazil that had passed previously through Italian and Albanian ports, a Kosovo police statement said.

The cocaine, which was valued at 20 million euros ($24 million), was found among the meat packages of a truck stopping in Lipjan town, close to the capital Pristina. Police said that it was a record cocaine seizure for Kosovo.

Police also seized pistols, ammunition and other evidence when searching the homes of the seven people who were arrested.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. Kosovo is a drug transshipment point toward Western European countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Recommends Continued Mask-Use in Kindergarten Through Grade 12 Schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US joins global push against violent extremism online
World

US joins global push against violent extremism online

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two years after a white supremacist in New Zealand livestreamed the slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers on Facebook, French President Emmanuel Macron says the internet continues to be be used by terrorists as a weapon to propagate hate.

+50
West Bank erupts in protest amid more Israel-Hamas fighting
World

West Bank erupts in protest amid more Israel-Hamas fighting

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas spilled over into the West Bank on Friday, sparking the most widespread Palestinian protests in years as hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people.

Watch Now: Related Video

See the Solar Orbiter launch into space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News