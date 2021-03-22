 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kosovo’s new parliament starts, vote on new govt expected
0 comments
AP

Kosovo’s new parliament starts, vote on new govt expected

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s newly-elected parliament held its first session Monday and is expected to nominate the country's new prime minister.

The new parliament comes after the Feb. 14 election in which Albin Kurti’s left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, won the most votes, but the party still needs the votes of non-Serb minority parties to create a new Cabinet. Vetevendosje! won 58 out of the parliament’s 120 seats.

After their swearing-in, the new lawmakers voted to elect the new speaker, Glauk Konjufca of Vetevendosje!, and his deputies.

Kosovo's acting president will send to parliament a letter of nomination for Kurti, who Vetevendosje! has designated as prime minister. The parliament may convene again in the afternoon.

“I expect him (Konjufca) to send to me the invitation on forming the government,” Kurti told journalists. “I know the names of the new ministers and soon you will be aware too.”

Konjufca said he didn't “exclude a new session after some hours.”

Reviving Kosovo’s economy, including beating back unemployment, as well as managing the coronavirus pandemic, organized crime and corruption remain top challenges for the new government.

Another priority is to resume negotiations to normalize ties with neighboring Serbia, which stalled again last year and don’t figure high on Kurti’s agenda despite international pressure.

A simple majority is needed to elect Kurti's government, compared with the much harder task of electing the new president, which should happen by May and requires a two-thirds majority.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces, which ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo's sovereignty, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

———

Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to visit US-Mexico border

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former driver for a special armed unit under Gambia's former dictator was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of a journalist and another dissident in the West African nation, prosecutors said.

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings
World

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.

World

Attack on kissing men fuels push for Italy hate crime law

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A recent attack in a Rome train station on two men who were kissing fueled calls by Italian political leaders Sunday for quick passage of a hate crimes law to protect members of the LGBTQ community, women and people with disabilities.

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

World

UK newspaper group backs working from home post-pandemic

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The publisher of one of Britain's most popular tabloids and numerous other national and regional newspapers says a majority of its staff will continue to work from home on a permanent basis even after all of the U.K.'s coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

+5
Thousands protest against Israel's Netanyahu ahead of vote
World

Thousands protest against Israel's Netanyahu ahead of vote

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, calling for the longtime prime minister's ouster in a final show of force ahead of this week’s parliamentary elections.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds protest Turkey withdrawing from international treaty to protect women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News