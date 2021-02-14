Kosovo voters choose a new parliament amid the pandemic

“A lot of challenges lie ahead. But we are hopeful that we are going to have high turnout and a great result for the democracy," Kurti told The Associated Press.

He and acting Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, were the two main contenders for the post of prime minister.

Kurti's supporters started celebrating in some cities even ahead of the results.

Negotiations on normalizing ties with Serbia, which stalled again last year after talks brokered by the U.S. and the European Union, have not figured high on any party’s agenda.

The election was scheduled after Kosovo’s Constitutional Court rendered invalid a vote by a convicted lawmaker who helped confirm Hoti’s Cabinet named in June after Kurti was removed as prime minister.

In Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, Belgrade asked Serbs to support the Serb List party. One voting commissioner in northern Mitrovica complained that Serbs were voting two or three times. Central Election Commission head Valdete Daka said prosecutors were investigating.

Kosovo's Serb minority has 10 seats in parliament and 10 other seats belong to other minorities.

The European Union sent monitors to watch the vote.