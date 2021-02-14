Kosovo voters choose a new parliament amid the pandemic

Supporter of VETEVENDOSJE (Self-Determination) political party holds a slogan reading in Albanian " All and Straight" during the closing electoral rally in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Kosovo holds an early general election upcoming Sunday and the next government will face challenges including pandemic economic recovery, reducing unemployment and fighting organized crime.
Ramush Haradinaj, candidate for the president of Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) holds a speech at the closing electoral rally in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.Political parties are holding the last rallies ahead of an early general election Sunday trying to attract more voters amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Pedestrians walks past electoral posters in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, before Kosovo holds an early general election Sunday in which contenders face challenges including pandemic economic recovery and dialogue over normalizing ties with Serbia. Reducing unemployment and fighting organized crime and corruption remain the biggest challenges facing the next government.
A man wearing a protective mask casts his ballot in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Albin Kurti, right, a candidate for prime minister of Vetevendosje (Self-Determination), casts his ballot paper in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
An old man arrives at the polling station to cast his ballot in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.
In this handout photo provided by Kosovo Government, Avdullah Hoti, candidate for prime minister of Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) casts his ballot paper in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.
An election worker brings food to a polling station in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.
A woman wearing a protective mask casts her vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Kosovars wait in line to vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo's people defied freezing weather to hold Sunday an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
A couple arrives at a polling station to vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo's people defied freezing weather to hold Sunday an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
A woman holds on to her son as she votes in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo's people defied freezing weather to hold Sunday an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Election commission employees count casted ballots after the polls closed in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Election commission employees count casted ballots after the polls closed in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Election commission employees count casted ballots after the polls closed in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Election commission employees sort ballots after the polls closed in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Kosovars wait in line to vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo's people defied freezing weather to hold Sunday an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to vote in a parliamentary election Sunday to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
Some 1.8 million voters were eligible to chose 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groups and few irregularities were reported. Some 100,000 Kosovars abroad were also eligible to vote by post. Those infected with coronavirus could vote through mobile polling teams.
Voting with a preliminary turnout of 47%, which is more than 2 percentages higher than the last election in 2019, according to the Central Election Commission. The commission hopes to give preliminary results about midnight (2200 GMT).
“Today Kosovo showed how elections should be held, despite the many challenges it faced,” said Valdete Daka, election commission chief.
Voters defied minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) temperature and snowfall to cast their ballots.
A new Cabinet will face the challenge of bringing the poor country’s economy back on its feet and reducing unemployment after battling back the pandemic, as well as fighting organized crime and corruption.
Albin Kurti of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement party called on people to “exercise their right to vote.”