Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny in court ridicules claims he failed to contact authorities while in a coma

A prison service representative responded by saying should have provided documents to explain the serious reasons that prevented him from showing up for inspections.

"Coma?" Navalny shot back. "Why are you sitting here and telling the court you didn't know where I was? I fell into a coma, then I was in the ICU, then in rehabilitation. I contacted my lawyer to send you a notice. You had the address, my contact details. What else could I have done to inform you?" he said.

"The President of our country said live on air he let me go to get treatment in Germany and you didn't know that too?"

Tuesday's hearing opened under a heavy security presence, with riot police securing the court building and cordoning off the general area with police vehicles, trucks and vans. Nearby streets were open but closed to pedestrians and protesters with barricades.

CNN reporters witnessed police detaining dozens of people outside the court before the hearing had begun.

Russian authorities had repeatedly threatened to jail Navalny if he returned from Germany to Russia. Navalny's lawyers previously told CNN they had little hope for his release, and criticized the Kremlin's control of the country's courts.