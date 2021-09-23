Kremlin critics to contest online voting in Duma election

Litvinovich said the committee of unsuccessful candidates is seeking to invalidate the results of online voting in Moscow and to abolish the use of online voting in future elections, as well as to tackle vote-rigging in general.

The committee plans to organize a nationwide protest against the election's outcome, file lawsuits to contest the results and draft legislation banning the use of online voting.

The coalition includes the candidates of several political parties — from the liberal Yabloko and the Communist Party, the second-biggest political force in the parliament, to New People, which was formed last year and is regarded by many as a Kremlin-sponsored project.

The Communist Party does not recognize the results of the vote in Moscow, its senior member and one of the leaders of the coalition Valery Rashkin separately said Thursday.

They all lost single-constituency races in Moscow, where nearly 2 million votes were cast online in addition to at polling stations. Many of the candidates were endorsed by the Smart Voting strategy designed by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.