Kremlin denies plans to invade Ukraine, alleges NATO threats

Russia has cast its weight behind the separatist insurgency in Ukraine’s east that has left more than 14,000 dead. But Moscow has repeatedly denied any presence of its troops in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in Washington this week that the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity is “ironclad.”

On Friday, Blinken pointed at Russia’s previous aggressive actions against Ukraine. “From what they’ve done the past, we have real concerns about what we’re seeing in the present,” he said.

“We don’t know Russia’s intentions,” Blinken told reporters in Washington. “But we do know that we’ve seen in the past: Russia mass forces on Ukraine’s borders, claim some kind of provocation by Ukraine, and then invade. That’s what they did in 2014.”

Blinken said the U.S. was “in very close consultation with European allies and partners on this.”