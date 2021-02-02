Kremlin foe Navalny slams court that may jail him for years

FILE - In this Thursday, April 23, 2015 file photo, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia talk in a courtroom before the hearing in Moscow, Russia. Moscow is bracing for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing Tuesday. Navalny was jailed last month and faces years in prison. Tens of thousands filled the streets across the vast country Sunday for a second straight weekend calling for his freedom, with thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
In this handout photo provided by Moscow City Court Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny holds a document standing in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Police officers detain a young man during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years.
A woman walks with a dog as police officers stand guard during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years.
Wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia arrives to attend a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years.
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia is photographed as she walks after arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia. Moscow is bracing for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing Tuesday. Navalny was jailed last month and faces years in prison. Tens of thousands filled the streets across the vast country Sunday for a second straight weekend calling for his freedom, with thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
A police paddy wagon is seen outside a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Navalny faced a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years.
A police officer stands guard next to a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Mounted police secure an area around a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Police block an area around a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
By DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Opposition leader Alexei Navalny denounced a Moscow court hearing Tuesday on whether he should be sent to prison for years, calling it a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission.
The 44-year-old Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny the charge and claim, despite tests by several European labs, that they have no proof he was poisoned.
Speaking from a glass cage in the courtroom, Navalny attributed his arrest to Putin’s “fear and hatred," saying the Russian leader will go down to history as a “poisoner.”
“I have deeply offended him simply by surviving the assassination attempt that he ordered,” he said.
“The aim of that hearing is to scare a great number of people,” Navalny said. “You can't jail the entire country."
Russia’s penitentiary service alleges that Navalny violated the probation conditions of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money laundering conviction that he has rejected as politically motivated. It has asked the Simonovsky District Court to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison.