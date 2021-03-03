Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

In his speech Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony, Sheikh Nawaf urged unity to confront mounting crises.

“You have tremendous responsibilities, especially at this important stage, and I’m sure that you ... can to work collectively in the spirit of a single team,” he told ministers.

It remains to be seen how lawmakers view the dozen holdovers in the new Cabinet, but there were no immediate rebukes from parliamentary blocs.

In particular, the appointment of a deputy prime minister well-respected among Kuwaiti opposition figures raises hope for better cooperation between the branches, said Bader al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University.

The government turmoil comes as Kuwait’s coronavirus infections surge to previously unseen heights and the government grapples with a $40 billion budget deficit. The ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Kuwait for the first time in its history last fall and officials have warned that oil revenues soon won't cover public sector salaries.

In a contentious move, the government even submitted a draft law last month to draw much-needed cash from country’s sovereign wealth fund, which is intended as fortune for future generations when the oil runs out.

“I only hope that (the government's) extended arm of cooperation gets reciprocated, because Kuwaitis are growing frustrated,” said al-Saif. “The country is too small for this scale of problems.”

