Laschet wins battle to lead Merkel's bloc in German election

BERLIN (AP) — Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany’s most populous state, on Tuesday won a bruising power struggle to become the candidate of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc for chancellor in the September election.

Laschet, 60, now faces another big battle: to connect with voters and win over frustrated fellow conservatives who backed his more popular rival, Markus Soeder.

Their Union bloc is the last major political force to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the Sept. 26 parliamentary election, in which Merkel is not seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.

The race turned into a heated duel after both Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, declared their interest in succeeding Merkel.

“The die is cast: Armin Laschet will be the chancellor candidate of the Union,” Soeder said on Tuesday. “We will support him with all our strength, without a grudge."