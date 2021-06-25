Last dash: German lawmakers pass climate, crime bills

Lawmakers agreed tighter rules against stalking, forced prostitution and the operating of online platforms used for criminal purposes, such as the sale of drugs or weapons.

One of the most hotly debated bills concerned restrictions against double jeopardy. In future it will be easier to bring someone to trial a second time in cases of murder, crimes against humanity, war crimes against persons or genocide, if further evidence comes to light.

New laws will facilitate the return of art looted by the Nazis and make it easier for people to get German citizenship if they or their ancestors fled Germany between 1933 and 1945 due to persecution.

Lawmakers approved consumer protection measures regulating rent increases and requiring manufacturers to provide regular security updates for digital devices.

The Bundestag also extended Germany's military missions in Kosovo and off the coast of Libya

The 17-hour debate was 18 minutes longer than the previous record session in 2019, German news agency dpa reported.

