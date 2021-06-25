Late Philippine leader hailed for integrity, guts vs China

Condolences also poured in from around the globe.

“He was a valued friend and partner to the United States, and he will long be remembered for serving his country with integrity and selfless dedication,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Aquino’s “steadfast commitment to advancing peace, upholding the rule of law, and driving economic growth for all Filipinos, while taking bold steps to promote the rules-based international order, leaves a remarkable legacy at home and abroad that will endure for years to come,” Biden said.

Duterte, who has publicly ridiculed the political opposition to which Aquino was associated, called for the outpouring of sympathy for his predecessor to be turned into an “opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences.”

“His memory and his family’s legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts,” Duterte said.

Aquino’s late parents, including former President Corazon Aquino, are revered for helping lead the resistance against dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was ousted in a 1986 army-backed revolt that helped spark similar peaceful uprisings in authoritarian regimes worldwide.