Latest: China: Vaccinated 1 billion people, 72% of country

He says: “We do this for the sake of the children, it reduces the risk of long-term illness and missing a lot at school.”

Lofven says the Swedish vaccination program made “huge progress” and 90% of those over 60 have gotten two shots, along with 73% of those over 16.

Sweden, which opted for keeping large sections of society open, has registered more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and 14,740 confirmed deaths.

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says dozens of his staff have been infected with the coronavirus and he’ll continue his self-isolation because of the outbreak.

The Kremlin announced this week he was self-isolating after someone in his inner circle was infected. Putin tested negative for the coronavirus. He was previously fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V.

Putin said Thursday the infections were extensive and “now we have to observe the self-isolation regime for several days.” He was speaking by video link to a summit of the Russia-led Collective Treaty Security Organization.