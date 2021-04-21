Latin American leaders seek more vaccines at Andorra summit

“Intellectual property rights should help rather than getting on our way," said Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, one of the few leaders who attended the summit in person. Sánchez announced that his government will donate a minimum of 7.5 million vaccine doses for Latin American and Caribbean countries through the U.N.-sponsored COVAX mechanism for lower-income countries. The Spanish leader said that the donation won't happen until Spain vaccinates at least half of its adult population, which under the current rollout speed would be July.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said he was alarmed by the unequal distribution of vaccines.

“If this dangerous trend of vaccine nationalism and parallel deals continues, vaccination in developing countries could take years, delaying, even more, the world's recovery,” Guterres told the leaders. “The vaccination campaign is the main moral challenge of our times.”

The summit's final declaration didn't include any reference to vaccine patents. Instead, the leaders urged the international community and big pharma to “face the pandemic in a more equitable way and with solidarity" and to provide “universal access at affordable costs” of vaccines and drugs against COVID-19.