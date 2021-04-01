Lawmakers censure Dutch PM Rutte over coalition talks

FILE- In this March 15, 2019, file photo, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves as he waits for European Council President Donald Tusk to arrive for a meeting at Catshuis residence in The Hague, Netherlands. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
FILE- In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo Dutch caretaker Prime Minster Mark Rutte thanked election officials after casting his vote in a general election in The Hague, Netherlands. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
FILE- In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, a police man passes stocks with the head of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a demonstration, ahead of three days of voting starting Monday in a general election, to protest government policies including the curfew, lockdown and coronavirus related restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to the debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to the debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to the debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Populist Dutch anti-immigration lawmaker Geert Wilders reacts during a debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
General view of parliament during a debate in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
The two officials who led the coalition talks, caretaker interior minister Kajsa Ollongren, right, and Senator Annemarie Jorritsma, left, answer questions of parliament during a debate on caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's role in the talks in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
The two officials who led the coalition talks, caretaker interior minister Kajsa Ollongren, right, and Senator Annemarie Jorritsma, left, answer questions of parliament during a debate on caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's role in the talks in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Journalists take images of caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as he arrives for debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party that finished second in elections last month, right, turns back to talk during the debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party that finished second in elections last month, right, gestures during a debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, early Friday, April 2, 2021. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Populist Dutch anti-immigration lawmaker Geert Wilders, right, gestures as caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, leaves during a break ahead of the vote in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, early Friday morning, April 2, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte delivers a statement in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 2, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves after surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, early Friday, April 2, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to the debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
Populist Dutch anti-immigration lawmaker Geert Wilders, right, Thierry Baudet, leader of right-wing populist party Forum for Democracy, left, and fellow party member Wybren van Haga, center, talk during a debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, early Friday, April 2, 2021. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month.
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s political future was in doubt Friday after lawmakers passed a motion of censure against him that was filed by two parties in his own outgoing coalition.
The politically damaging move came at the end of a marathon parliamentary debate about the stalled process to form a new government following elections last month. Opposition lawmakers accused Rutte of lying and undermining public trust in politicians. He narrowly survived a motion of no-confidence.
It was a stunning fall from grace just over two weeks after his conservative party won the most seats in parliament in the election, putting him in line to form his fourth governing coalition and possibly become the country’s longest-serving prime minister.
Rutte pledged to work to restore trust.
“I have gotten the message and taken it to heart,” he said.
The political crisis swirling around Rutte, who has been in power for more than a decade at the head of three coalitions, comes against a backdrop of rising numbers of coronavirus infections despite a lockdown that has lasted months.
But he will find it even harder to form a ruling coalition future after lawmakers accused him of trying to sideline a popular campaigning lawmaker during coalition talks and of undermining trust in politicians.