Lawmakers press EU over Hungary, Poland rights concerns

The commission seems content to wait for the European Court of Justice’s verdict, even as a law that took effect in Hungary on Hungary raised deep concern about efforts to curtain LGBT rights in the country. But lawmakers have said they will take legal action against what they describe as “non-action” by Brussels.

At the same time, the commission is yet to decide whether to accept Hungary’s national plan for securing access to more than 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) in grants to help revitalize its pandemic-hit economy. The deadline for it to rule expires on July 12.

“Again, we find ourselves talking about the rule of law conditionality mechanism. But when will we finally see some action? The mechanism came into force on 1 January, and yet it hasn’t been implemented,” Eider Gardiazabal Rubial, a Spanish Socialist member of the European Parliament, said.

“We agreed on a regulation, and we expect it to finally be applied,” she said.

Beyond demanding that the mechanism be applied immediately, the EU parliamentarians called on the commission to clarify how the systems works and set out a “clear, precise and user-friendly system” for submitting complaints about possible rule of law abuses.

