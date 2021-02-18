Lawyer: Central African Republic soccer chief is innocent

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The former head of Central African Republic's soccer federation used the popular sport to foster peace and unity in his country and played no role in anti-Muslim atrocities, his lawyer told judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday.

Defense lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops told the three-judge panel in his opening statement that Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona is a victim of a rush to justice by prosecutors.

Both Ngaïssona and his co-defendant Alfred Yekatom, a rebel leader known as Rambo, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity as their trial opened at the global court.

Prosecutors accuse them of being senior leaders in a predominantly Christian militia known as the anti-Balaka that engaged in bitter fighting with the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel group and its perceived supporters in 2013 and 2014. The violence left thousands dead and forced hundreds of thousands more to flee.

But Knoops countered that Ngaïssona's “endeavor in life was to bring peace and unity in his country, to reunite his people."

He called Ngaïssona "a person who was refusing to use violence, was refusing to use military means to achieve this goal. This is our defense case.”