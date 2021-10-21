 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawyers: Berlusconi is acquitted in Italy corruption trial
0 comments
AP

Lawyers: Berlusconi is acquitted in Italy corruption trial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lawyers: Berlusconi is acquitted in Italy corruption trial

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 file photo, Silvio Berlusconi leaves a polling station in Milan, Italy. Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier, say he has been acquitted by a court in Italy of corruption on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Italian media quoted the media mogul's lawyers as saying the court in Siena, Tuscany, acquitted him of judicial corruption, ruling that there was no evidence of that.

 Claudio Furlan

ROME (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier, was acquitted of judicial corruption charges on Thursday evening in a trial in Italy, his lawyers said.

Various Italian media, reporting from Siena, Tuscany, said Judge Simone Spina, in reading the verdict, said there was no evidence for conviction.

Prosecutors had alleged that Berlusconi had sought to corrupt with payoffs witnesses who would be testifying about what happened at the so-called “bunga bunga” parties with young female guests at his villa in Arcore, on the outskirts of Milan.

La Repubblica daily quoted one of the defense lawyers, Federico Cecconi, as telling journalists he had informed Berlusconi about the acquittal, and that the 85-year-old billionaire media mogul was “obviously relieved and satisfied.”

Also acquitted of judicial corruption was a pianist who worked at Arcore during the evenings, which the defense had described as elegant dinner parties, Italian news reports said.

Prosecutors had sought conviction and a prison sentence of four years for each of the two defendants.

The trial was an off-shoot of a criminal case that ended up in Italy's top criminal court. That court in 2015 upheld a 2014 appeals court acquittal of Berlusconi on charges that he had paid for sex with an underage prostitute during the “bunga bunga” parties and had used his influence to cover it up.

Berlusconi jumped into politics three decades ago, forming his center-right party, Forza Italia, going on to serve three times as premier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
'Citizens decide': Climate protests near Dutch parliament
World

'Citizens decide': Climate protests near Dutch parliament

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.

+3
Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote
World

Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote

  • Updated

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu of the governing National Liberal Party was ousted Tuesday after a no-confidence motion in his government passed overwhelmingly, deepening an ongoing political crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife photographer captures beautiful collection of birds in his garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News