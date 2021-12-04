Le Pen: The right takes step to build 'big European force'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European right-wing populist leaders declared Saturday they will cooperate more closely at the European Union's parliament in order to defend the sovereignty of their bloc's 27 member nations.

A statement at the end of the meeting fell short of a declaration to create a new alliance at the European Parliament, an idea that some of the party leaders have sought but that has so far not materialized.

Still, French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen said the meeting was “a key step” toward closer cooperation. It brought together party leaders from more than a dozen nations united in conservative values, nationalism and a sense that the EU is taking powers for itself never given to it in the union’s treaties.

"It’s a step forward that is very welcome and allows me to be very optimistic about the future,” Le Pen said.

The party leaders agreed to meet at least every two months at the European Parliament, while another meeting is planned in Spain in two months “to continue to move forward on strengthening and creating that big European force,” Le Pen said.