Leader of Merkel's party seeks backing in bid for chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — The new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says he's confident of securing his party's support to become the center-right candidate for Germany's next leader, after he and a rival both declared their ambitions.

The Union bloc aims to decide quickly on its candidate after months of shadow-boxing between Armin Laschet, the head of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union.

Laschet and Soeder — the governors of Germany's two most populous states, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively — both officially declared on Sunday that they're prepared to run, but insisted that they will quickly find a harmonious solution. They didn't specify how they will do so.

The leaderships of the CDU and the CSU are holding separate meetings on Monday. Asked by the Bild daily whether there is a majority for his candidacy in his party's leadership, Laschet replied: “I believe so, but we will see (on Monday).”

Laschet's support in the CDU is a decisive factor because his is by far the bigger of the two parties. It runs in 15 of Germany's 16 states, while the CSU runs only in Bavaria.