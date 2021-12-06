Leaders: Africa's COVID-19 fight is vital for world security

“Beyond COVID-19, we are looking at how the continent of Africa can bolster its own health processes and systems so that we can withstand future pandemics,” he said, adding that trade and investments between African countries must be deepened.

"The most critical aspect at this time, however, is the ongoing negotiation at the World Trade Organization for a temporary waiver of the trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights agreement for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

Ramaphosa said, with the WTO negotiations, “this is where we really see that the interests of the more developed economies, the rich countries ... their refusal to accede to this proposal,” adding that “they are only interested in advancing the interests of their citizens, not the citizens of the whole world.”

South Africa and Senegal, which hosts the annual conference, are in line to begin producing COVID-19 vaccines next year.

“The task facing us as African nations is to drive the recovery, but the recovery that is sustainable, that is inclusive,” he said

Sall, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of international solidarity in this time of uncertainty.