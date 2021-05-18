Leaders agree in Paris on helping African economies revive

From the left, Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, and Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe, pose before the opening session at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
French President Emmanuel Macron salutes Comoros' President Azali Assoumani at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, poses with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara before the opening session at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
rench President Emmanuel Macron, center, salutes Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, left, and Senegal's President Macky Sall at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, speaks with the president of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina, left, Senegal's President Macky Sall and Tunisia's President Kais Saied, second right, before the opening session at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angola's President Joao Lourenco, left, and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo chat before the opening session at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The president of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina, left, and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari pose before the opening session at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, left, looks on as the president of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina, right, salutes Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe, center, before the opening session at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrives at the Grand Palais Ephemere for the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris, Tuesday May, 18 May 2021. More than 20 heads of state and government from Africa held talks in Paris with the heads of international organizations Tuesday on how to revive the continent's economy, which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted deeply.
Transitional Mali President Bah N'Daw arrives at the Grand Palais Ephemere for the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris, Tuesday May, 18 May 2021. More than 20 heads of state and government from Africa held talks in Paris with the heads of international organizations Tuesday on how to revive the continent's economy, which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted deeply.
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, left, the president of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, speak before the opening session at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, left, salutes the Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala before the opening session at the Summit on the Financing of African Economies Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paris. More than twenty heads of state and government from Africa are holding talks in Paris with heads of international organizations on how to revive the economy of the continent, deeply impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — More than 20 African heads of state and top officials from European governments, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund agreed Tuesday to seek an additional $100 billion for reviving Africa's economies crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the Paris summit aimed at finding ways to help Africa face the crisis and return to growth, with the support of international organizations, including the IMF, the World Bank and the African Union.
Macron called on the international community to set a “new deal” for Africa nations. He said the financing needs of the continent are estimated at about $300 billion by 2025.
“This moment may be an opportunity to finally respond to huge challenges” Africa is facing, he said at a news conference. Economies in sub-Saharan Africa together shrank 1.9% last year in an unprecedented recession.
Participants also agreed Africa should be able to “massively” produce vaccines on the continent for its own population, notably via technology transfers and lifting barriers to intellectual property, Macron said.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva confirmed the organization will issue this year $650 billion worldwide in special drawing rights, a foreign exchange tool used to help finance imports. That would include $33 billion for the African continent.