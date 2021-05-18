Leaders agree in Paris on helping African economies revive

Participants agreed Tuesday to seek to triple the amount and reach $100 billion via the reallocation to African nations of some of the money initially meant to go to advanced economies.

France and other European countries are ready to contribute and a discussion is starting, especially with the United States, to reach a deal by this autumn, Macron said.

“Let’s be very clear: No, it is not enough,” Georgieva said. “We have to bring financing from developing organizations. ... We have to make the private sector attractive."

Georgieva warned against a “dangerous divergence” between advanced economies and developing countries, especially Africa.

The European Union last year adopted a 750 billion euro ($910 billion) pandemic recovery plan. The U.S. Congress approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill in March.

“This is a great opportunity for Africa,” said Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, the current head of the African Union. The pandemic “left our economies impoverished because we had to use all the means we had, the few means we had, to fight against the disease.”