Leaders in Paris call for protecting children online

Macron chaired the session about children’s rights in the presence of YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

“We must regulate contents and authorization tools so that an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, a 15-year-old child ... cannot be exposed to all contents without rules,” Macron said. That must go via parental control installed by default on some tools, he said. He also insisted on the need for educating children about the risks of social media.

Macron, Harris, EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also participated in another roundtable on regulating the digital domain, along with Microsoft president Brad Smith. Harris announced that the U.S. is joining the Paris Call launched in 2018 to improve security and better regulate cyberspace.

Children's rights advocates have for years urged internet giants to take action to better protect children.

Revelations last month from whistleblower Frances Haugen about internal Facebook studies on the harm of Instagram on teenagers intensified parents' concerns about the popular photo sharing app.

Justine Atlan, head of “E-Enfance,” a group advocating the protection of children on the internet, participated in the Paris Peace Forum.