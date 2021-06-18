Leaders of Germany, France urge vigilance over virus variant

Asked about travel related to the Euro2020 soccer tournament, Merkel it was good to see thousands of fans at the recent Germany-France match in Munich again.

“But when I see completely full stadiums in other European countries, then I’m a bit skeptical whether that’s the right answer to the current situation,” she said — a reference to Hungary, where authorities have allowed games without limiting spectator numbers.

Merkel spoke ahead of a working dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, the first time she has hosted a foreign leader in Germany since last year.

Macron said it was important to be vigilant and the European Union would discuss at an upcoming summit how to better harmonize travel restrictions during the pandemic — something the bloc has struggled to do more than a year after the start of the outbreak.

EU countries have administered at least one dose of vaccine to roughly half of their populations, while more than a third have received both shots. Britain, which left the bloc last year, has a higher vaccination rate.

Aside from the pandemic, next week’s EU summit will also address foreign policy issues such as the bloc’s relationships with Russia and Turkey, and the future of its common defense and security policy.