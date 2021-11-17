Leading Cuban activist, wife make surprise trip to Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — After days of mounting pressure by Cuban authorities, Yunior García, a leading activist against the communist regime who was trying to organize banned pro-democracy marches, unexpectedly left the country and flew to Spain on Wednesday with his wife.

Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodríguez told The Associated Press that the departure of the García and wife Dayana Prieto was their personal decision and not the product of a deal between his government and Spain.

On his Facebook account, the playwright called the trip an “odyssey” and said he and Prieto were alive, in good health and with “intact ideas.”

“I have been out of communication for several days and need an update on the situation of other Archipiélago members,” he said in reference to the online discussion group of 35,000 he heads with Prieto.

Archipiélago had said on social media Tuesday that both García and Prieto were missing. The activist’s arrival in Spain was unexpected. García and Prieto arrived in Madrid on tourist visas, a Spanish government spokesman told the AP. The official was not authorized to be identified by name in the media.