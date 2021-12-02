Lebanese businesses pay steep price for standoff with Saudis

The diplomatic crisis is causing anxiety among Lebanese, particularly those who work in Gulf countries, at a time when Lebanon is already enduring an unprecedented economic meltdown.

“I felt bad, not just for my part, but for my country and for the expats,” said DJ Chloe. “We all have families abroad.”

Remittances from more than 350,000 Lebanese working and living in the Gulf have been essential, particularly as the meltdown drives up inflation and unemployment in the once middle-income country. The World Bank said remittances of over $6.2 billion, mostly from Gulf countries, made up 18.9% of Lebanon’s GDP in 2020, one of the highest in the world.

While the dollar value of exports to Saudi Arabia has declined in past years, the kingdom had been a top importer of Lebanese products, including soap, printed books and some canned food.

Lebanese government officials have tried to defuse the crisis, saying Information Minister George Kordahi's comments, made before he assumed the post, did not represent their views.

Meanwhile, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates also recalled their ambassadors and, like the Saudis, asked Lebanese diplomats to leave, ushering in one of the coldest spells in diplomatic relations between those Gulf nations and Lebanon.