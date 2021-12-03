Lebanese minister resigns in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

Kordahi’s resignation comes ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Saudi Arabia Saturday. Macron backs Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government and had taken the lead among the international community in helping the small Mideast country, a former French protectorate.

“I understood that the French want my resignation before Macron visits Riyadh, which would help, maybe in opening the way for dialogue,” Kordahi said.

A senior official from the French presidency, speaking to reporters earlier this week ahead of Macron’s trip to the Gulf, said the president will discuss strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries “to prevent Lebanon from sinking even further.” The official spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity in line with policy.

Kordahi has previously said he would be ready to resign if there were guarantees his stepping down would yield results.

Saudi officials have said the crisis goes beyond Kordahi's comments and is rooted in the kingdom's unease about the increasing clout of Hezbollah in Lebanon. The small Mediterranean country has been caught in the Middle of Saudi Arabia's years-old regional rivalry with Iran. Its relations with Saudi Arabia have been steadily worsening over the past years.