Lebanon pauses amid tense calm after deadly gun battles

The two Shiite groups said their protesters came under fire from snipers deployed over rooftops, accusing the Christian right-wing Lebanese Forces militia of starting the shooting.

The Health Ministry said an injured person died of his wounds Friday, raising the death toll to seven. Among the dead were two Hezbollah fighters and 45-year-old Mariam Farhat, a mother of five. Farhat was shot by a sniper bullet as she sat near the door of the balcony of her second floor apartment, her family said Friday.

“We started screaming, she was taken on a stretcher but did not reach the hospital,” said Munira Hamdar, Farhat's mother-in-law said. She added that Farhat’s youngest daughter does not know that her mother has passed away, and has been staying with her maternal aunt since Thursday.

“She is five years old. How is she going to understand?” Hamdar asked. “My son's family is ruined."

Residents in the Tayouneh area of Beirut were most of the fighting played out swept glass from the streets in front of shops and apartment buildings. Soldiers on armored personnel carriers deployed on the streets, and barbed wire was erected at some street entrances. Many cars were damaged.