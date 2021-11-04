Lebanon PM renews call for minister in Gulf Arab row to quit

“The country can’t be managed with the language of challenge and obstinacy," said Mikati, who returned to Beirut on Wednesday night from the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. “We must unite behind one word to work on saving our country.”

Lebanon had sought French and U.S. mediation with Saudi Arabia.

Mikati’s message appears to be directed mostly at his government partners from the Iran-allied Hezbollah. Some Hezbollah-allied ministers have threatened a walk out if Kordahi goes. Kordahi was named to the government by a Hezbollah-allied party. Hezbollah members have called the Saudi campaign “extortion.”

The row has tested Mikati's new government, sworn in after more than a year of deadlock among Lebanese politicians over the composition of the government.

Kordahi has refused to resign, insisting Yemen's Houthis have the right to defend themselves and saying that he did not mean to offend with his comments, which were recorded before he became minister.

Gulf Arab countries have joined Saudi Arabia in pulling out their diplomats from Lebanon, deepening the diplomatic spat.

