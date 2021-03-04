Left-wing party wins Kosovo poll, needs ally to form cabinet

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Final results from Kosovo’s Feb. 14 early general election released on Thursday showed that a left-wing party has garnered the the most parliamentary seats, but has fallen short of an absolute majority that would have enabled it to form a government on its own.

The Central Election Commission that oversaw the poll said that the Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, led by Albin Kurti won 58 seats in the 120-seat Parliament.

Kurti, who is expected to be the new prime minister, has said he will need seats from the country’s non-Serb minority to set up his Cabinet. Lawmakers have until May to elect a president, or the country could be forced to hold another parliamentary election.

Some key challenges Kurti is facing will be to revive the poor nation’s economy, beat back unemployment, as well as to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, organized crime and corruption.

Negotiations to normalize ties with neighboring Serbia, which stalled again last year, don't figure high on Kurti's agenda, despite international pressure.