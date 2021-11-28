Leftist claims victory in Honduran vote, setting up showdown

And many believe Hernández isn’t legitimately their president. A friendly court sidestepped the constitutional ban on reelection and Hernández won a 2017 contest filled with irregularities that nonetheless was quickly recognized by the U.S. Trump administration.

In addition to a new president, Hondurans on Sunday chose a new congress, new representatives to the Central American Parliament and a bevy of local races.

Earlier, in the capital’s violence-prone Reparto Abajo neighborhood, at least 200 voters remained in a line wrapping around the block waiting for their chance into Sunday evening. Polls were originally scheduled to close at 5 p.m., but the National Electoral Council and international observers called for all of those still in line to be allowed to vote.

At the gate of the Republic of Chile school an increasingly animated crowd fought over whether voting should continue.

Some shouted: “We want to vote!” Others screamed: “Time to close!” The sides appeared partisan with National Party militants wanting to stop voting and their rivals wanting it to continue.

All day long, electoral observers and the candidates called for peaceful voting and respect for the process.