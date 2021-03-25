LGBT groups want equality law in Japan before Tokyo Olympics

Pressure to conform still forces many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to hide their sexual identities fearing discrimination at school, work and even from their families. Transgender people must get their reproductive organs removed before their gender can be changed on official documents — a requirement that international medical experts and human rights groups criticize as inhumane.

But recently, a district court in Sapporo, in northern Japan, ruled that the prohibition of same-sex unions violates the constitutional right to equality. That case has no immediate legal impact but could promote public support for equal rights.

The ruling party has promised to raise its awareness of LGBT issues and says it is working on legislation “to promote understanding,” but the move is expected to face strong resistance from the conservatives in the party.

Fumino Sugiyama, a transgender activist and former Olympian in fencing, said at the news conference that few Japanese LGBT athletes have come out because of fear of discrimination or disappointing their families, and they worry about hurting their future career and relationship with athletic organizations.