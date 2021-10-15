Liberian teen becomes hero for finding and returning $50,000

That day, Musu Yancy, the businesswoman who had lost the money, went on the radio “crying for her money and appealing to anyone finding it,” he said. So he took it to her.

The Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission commended Tuloe for returning the cash.

Tuloe said that while many Liberians are praising his actions, others including some friends, are mocking him for doing what is unusual in Liberia, where many are mired in poverty as the country slowly recovers from lengthy back-to-back civil wars.

“Since my decision, when I have a breakdown on the highway and some of my rider friends see me, they don’t help. They say I acted stupid to find and return money,” he told AP from his hometown of Gbolor Dialla on the border with Ivory Coast.

“They tell me I will never get rich in my lifetime," he said. "They say because I returned such an amount of money, I will live and die poor.”

He said he’s also received threats for his actions. “I need to protect myself,” he said.

But Tuloe strongly defends his honesty, advising others to return money, cellphones or other items they may find.

“If the owner asks, they should return it because we don’t know the future,” he said.