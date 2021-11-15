Libyan interim leader: I'll run for president if people want

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s interim prime minister said Monday that he'll run for president if that's what the people want, a day after the son of the country’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi emerged after years of hiding and announced his candidacy for the country’s top office.

The developments come as the date for long-planned elections, scheduled to take place on Dec. 24, draws nearer.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is meant to lead the country until a winner is declared following national and presidential elections on Dec. 24, asked a cheering crowd at a youth rally: “It’s up to you. Do you want me to run in the elections, or do you not?

Dbeibah is currently barred from running under Libya's current elections laws.

On Sunday, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of Gadhafi, submitted papers in the southern town of Sabha declaring his candidacy. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity, has spent years largely in hiding.

His father was removed from power in 2011 in a NATO-backed popular uprising, after more than 40 years in power, and was hunted down and killed amid the ensuing fighting that turned into a civil war.