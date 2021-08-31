Libya's neighbors meet, urge foreign fighters to leave

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Countries neighboring Libya wrapped up their meeting Tuesday in Algeria, with calls for foreign fighters and mercenaries to be pulled out from the conflict-stricken North African nation.

The two-day meeting also urged Libyan parties to stick to a political road map that ended hostilities last year and set parliamentary and presidential elections in December.

The meeting, hosted by Algeria, was attended by foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad and Niger. Those countries have for years been concerned over the chaos in Libya. The U.N. envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and a representative of the African Union also attended.

“The question of the withdrawal of mercenaries, terrorists and irregular forces is a fundamental question that conditions the success of the elections,” said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra at a news conference.

“Libya is the first victim of these irregular elements and the risk is real that neighboring countries also become victims if the withdrawal is not handled in a transparent, organized way."

Algeria, which shares a long border with Libya, is ready to play a role, he said.