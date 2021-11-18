Libya's powerful ex-minister announces bid for president

A former air force pilot and businessman, Bashagha served as interior minister from 2018 until earlier this year in the U.N.-supported government headed by Fayez Sarraj, establishing himself as a powerful figure in western Libya. He cultivated ties with Turkey, France and the United States, but also with Egypt and Russia which backed his nominal rivals in the intra-Libyan conflict.

Sarraj’s government stepped down after a new transitional government was elected by Libyan delegates in Geneva in February under U.N.-mediated talks. Bashagha was a contender for the post of prime minister but in the end, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah was chosen to lead the transitional Cabinet.

The interim government's task is to steer Libya toward national reconciliation and lead the nation through general elections set for Dec. 24.

Bashagha survived an attack on his motorcade on a Tripoli highway in February, when gunmen opened fire on his motorcade. He was unhurt but at least one of his guards was wounded.