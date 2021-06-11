Lisbon mayor criticized after Russian dissident data shared

The press office of Portugal’s Public Security Police didn’t respond to an AP request for comment.

In response to a request for comment, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to a statement by the Russian embassy in Portugal, which blamed the controversy on attention-seeking activists.

“Neither the embassy in Lisbon nor Moscow has any interest in such individuals with unhealthy imagination,” the Facebook statement said. It added: “The female ‘activist’ can come home with peace of mind.”

Ashrafullina said that she wanted to believe that the protest organizers had been victims of “evil by incompetence” by a bureaucrat rather than meaning to put them in danger, but that the consequences for Russian dissidents are always present.

“I am just a regular citizen who is trying to influence other people around me by saying, well, we shouldn’t tolerate injustice and we should protest in order to have a better, a more fair Russia,” said Ashrafullina, who has been living in Lisbon for the past eight years.

“There are millions of people like myself, but there is petty vengeance,” she added. “Anything can happen or nothing can happen, it’s completely random.”

AP journalists Helena Alves in London, Harriet Morris and Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

