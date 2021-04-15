List of guests attending the funeral of Prince Philip

King's Troup Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the long walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle.
King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle.
In this handout photo taken on Sunday, April 11, 2021 and provided by the Ministry of Defence, sailors and Royal Marines rehearse for the funeral of the Britain's Prince Philip at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, England, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday.
FILE - In this Sunday Nov. 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. Senior royals must wear civilian clothes to Prince Philip’s funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms. Queen Elizabeth II's decision means Prince Harry won’t risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform during the funeral on Saturday April 17, 2021 for his grandfather, who died last week at the age of 99.
LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge
6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex
7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York
17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence