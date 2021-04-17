List of mourners attending the funeral of Prince Philip

LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of mourners who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle:

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles, eldest child of the queen and Prince Philip

3. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles’ wife

4. Princess Anne, second child of the queen and Prince Philip

5. Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Anne’s husband

6. Prince Andrew, third child of the queen and Prince Philip

7. Prince Edward, youngest child of the queen and Prince Philip

8. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edward’s wife

9. Lady Louise Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter

10. James, Viscount Severn, Edward and Sophie’s son

11. Prince William, eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana

12. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s wife

13. Prince Harry, younger son of Charles and Diana