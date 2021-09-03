Lithuania recalls Beijing ambassador over China-Taiwan spat

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania on Friday recalled its ambassador to China following the Baltic country’s decision in July to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in its capital under its own name.

The Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene had been recalled from Beijing for consultations “following the Chinese government statement on August 10.”

Last month, China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and told the Baltic nation to “immediately rectify its wrong decision, take concrete measures to undo the damage, and not to move further down the wrong path.”

The statement referred to “potential consequences” for Lithuania if it allowed the office to open but gave no details.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over China’s action and stressed that while respecting the “one China” principle, it stands ready to develop mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan, just as many other countries in the world do.