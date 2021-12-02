Live updates: California reports 2nd omicron case in 2 days

The penalty for non-compliance is a 100 euro ($110) monthly fine. The measure will take effect on Jan. 16.

PARIS – French health authorities say they have detected the first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 variant on the country’s mainland.

The Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency said Thursday a man in his 50s who lives in the Paris city area tested positive for the omicron variant after returning from a trip to Nigeria.

He showed no symptoms when he and his wife tested positive Nov. 25 on their return to France. The wife’s test is being screened for omicron. They have been quarantined at their home since the positive test.

A third person living in the same home with the couple was tested on Thursday to determine if they were infected and, if so, if they are carrying the new variant.

None of the three people are vaccinated, the statement said.

France reported its first omicron case on Tuesday in the island territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean. The patient was identified as a man who had returned to Reunion from South Africa and Mozambique on Nov. 20.

