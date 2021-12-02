Live updates: Colorado confirms case of omicron variant

———

GENEVA — Swiss health authorities have ordered the entire student body and staff of a branch of a renowned international school – some 2,000 people -- to go into quarantine for 10 days after two confirmed cases of the omicron variant turned up on campus.

The Ecole Internationale campus known as La Chataigneraie, in suburban Geneva, was ordered shut by regional health authorities in the Vaud region starting Thursday evening, according to a notice sent to parents obtained by The Associated Press.

The quarantine order applies to all people, including those who have been vaccinated, and all students and staff are to take a PCR test in about five to seven days, according to the notice. It says family members will be required to take a PCR test.

MADRID — Spanish health authorities have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus strain without any established link to southern Africa.

Secretary of State for Health Silvia Calzón said that of the five confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Spain there was one case identified on Thursday in a person who had not travelled to South Africa nor had any links to people who had made such a trip.