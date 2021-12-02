Live updates: Company says drug seems effective with omicron

He showed no symptoms when he and his wife tested positive Nov. 25 on their return to France. The wife’s test is being screened for omicron. They have been quarantined at their home since the positive test.

A third person living in the same home with the couple was tested on Thursday to determine if they were infected and, if so, if they are carrying the new variant.

None of the three people are vaccinated, the statement said.

France reported its first omicron case on Tuesday in the island territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean. The patient was identified as a man who had returned to Reunion from South Africa and Mozambique on Nov. 20.

———

LISBON, Portugal - Health authorities in Portugal say they have confirmed five more cases of the new omicron variant, making a total of 19, all of them linked to a Lisbon soccer club.

The country’s Director-General of Health, Graça Feitas, said other suspected omicron cases are being investigated across the country.

Freitas told public broadcaster RTP the number of new daily COVID-19 infections in Portugal could double by the end of the month, to around 9,000.