Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold

TOKYO (AP) — At an Olympics where some of America's biggest stars have faltered, Caeleb Dressel lived up to the hype.

Dressel claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career with two furious laps of the pool Thursday morning, winning the 100-meter freestyle over defending champion Kyle Chalmers.

Katie Ledecky got another shot at Ariarne Titmus, but this time neither won gold. China knocked off both the Americans and the Australians with a world-record performance in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

All three teams went faster than the previous mark, but it was China that earned the second world record of these games despite a blistering anchor leg from Ledecky.

As is his style, Dressel dove into the pool and came up with the lead. He was still ahead at the lone flip, and turned away the Aussie's bid for a second straight gold.

"It means a lot," Dressel said. “I knew that weight was on my shoulders.”

Dressel's winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds — a mere six-hundredths of a second ahead of Chalmers, who had to settle for a silver at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.