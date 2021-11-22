Locals gather to pay respects to longtime British lawmaker

As a tribute to Amess, Southend was granted city status, a campaign that Amess had led for years, using his interventions in the House of Commons to promote the largely symbolic cause.

On Tuesday, a requiem Mass will be held at Westminster Cathedral in London for the devout Catholic, where a message from the Pope will be shared.

Amess, 69, was attacked around midday on Oct. 15 during his weekly constituency meeting in a church in Leigh-on-Sea, a district of Southend around 40 miles (60 kilometers) east of London. The father-of-five suffered multiple stab wounds. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was charged with murder over Amess’s death, as part of an investigation led by counterterrorism officers. He is due to face trial next year.

Amess' death caused shock and anxiety across Britain’s political spectrum, just five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency.

Amess, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, died doing what he most cherished — helping out residents in his constituency of Southend West. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, lawmakers have direct links with their local voters, often hosting open meetings, or “surgeries,” on Fridays to listen to their concerns.