Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on vessels and trucks carrying British goods if more French vessels aren’t licensed to fish in U.K. waters soon. Paris has also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, which are heavily dependent on French electricity.

Paris says many vessels have been denied permits for waters where they have long sailed. Britain contends that it has granted 98% of applications from EU vessels — and now the dispute concerns just a few dozen French boats with insufficient paperwork.

While the dispute has threatened cross-Channel relations, it also has real consequences for France’s ordinary unsung fishermen.

“I’m not asking for the moon,” Outrequin said, zipped up in a thermal jacket as he prepared to go out to trawl for scallops.

Outrequin’s was a regular story of a father-to-be. The secure fishing job he had held since 2003 at Abeilles International, a unit of the Groupe Bourbon company, required him to be away for long lengths of time. He and his wife Marielis decided that he would need to be back in the evenings to help with his newborn son Paul. So he gave up the protection of the job with the industry giant in 2019 to buy his own boat called the Santa Clara and go it alone.